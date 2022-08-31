

Illegally operating health facilities face music



8 private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres were sealed in Dhaka while 17 had been sealed in Chittagong. All of these closed healthcare facilities had been operating illegally without DGHS and related government approvals.



However, it is encouraging to note that government has resumed the crackdown on illegally operating and unlicensed hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres from Monday - 3 months later after shutting down as many as 1,641 such health facilities. The drive would continue until Thursday.



The point, however, it is disturbing that despite a series of stern action and repeated warnings the trend of running hospitals via illegal means is not declining. And we believe apart from reprimanding these healthcare facilities, it is also time to penalise the physicians working in these hospitals.



The fresh spate of drive against illegally run healthcare facilities may suggest the government is reluctant, in terms of issuing or renewing licences, but reality suggests a different picture.



The government issued fresh licences to 1,489 health centres and renewed licences of 2,930 health service providers since clamping down on facilities with registration issues in the months of May and June.



However, some 2, 000 hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres have been reported to be operating without licence and valid documents throughout the country. And most of them have also been accused of rendering poor service, charging higher costs while operating without certified and efficient physicians.



In short, it appears private healthcare facilities in the country are fast turning into money-making machines while toying with public health.



However, past and present DGHS raids have not only exposed the rot within our healthcare sector, but also places the million dollars question, who and what have inspired the mushrooming of these questionable healthcare providers?



The issue of valid license for healthcare providers has frequently come up during the pandemic period. Even the DGHS itself invited controversies by allowing unlicensed facilities to run and even secure government contracts for Covid-19 tests and treatment. The whimsical manner in which it adopted pandemic-time policies and conducting recent drives by shutting down hospitals without license and approvals - does not prevent corruption. At the most, it only temporarily suspends it.



Even so, we are pleased to witness countrywide resuming of the DGHS led special drive, and also urge health authorities to ensure proper follow-up actions. They must also close or revoke licence of any healthcare facility or health practitioner, found in breach of the law.



