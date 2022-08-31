

Come September with a little rain!



Yet, the human mind is capable of infinite hope- despite the war in Ukraine, the inflation, price hike of fuel and the abnormal Dollar exchange rate, September is a month for a little sensual nostalgia and that's where the film Come September becomes relevant.



Starring Gina Lollobrigida and Rock Hudson, this 1961 romantic comedy has never lost its ability to charm although I am not sure as to how many modern day celluloid lovers have seen this gem.

If you have then you know that romance with elegance, sophistication and charm is a product of the sixties and if you haven't then better get the movie.



But Come September is etched in mind not just as a film but for its undying theme - an exuberant tune capturing the vivacity plus gusto of the swinging sixties.



The film is culturally, aesthetically and socially significant. As a war rages in Europe, Come September becomes a little more relevant and here's why:



Carpe diem and to hell with the nuke: The common perception or misconception is that the sixties was all about effervescence, boisterous fun, psychedelic shades, anti war movements and free love.



Well, these are essential features no doubt but the world back then lived under the shadow of a nuclear Armageddon. The films of the period belie the grim reality on the ground - the stark division created by two super powers, USA and USSR.



On one side, the West advocated the comforts of Capitalism whereas the other side was busy championing the ideology, which according to them, ensured welfare for all and not the few.



Which is right or wrong is still a matter of debate; democracy is evolving, Soviet Union may have disintegrate but socialism also survives through assimilating many Capitalist values.



Right, let's not get too deep into that! Coming back to Come September, it's a romantic comedy about a millionaire American businessman on holiday in Italy with his mistress. Rock Hudson plays the lead role with the love interest portrayed by Gina Lollobrigida.



The two have their yearly assignation at an Italian mansion owned by the businessman and the rendezvous is peppered with a variety of adventures with a bunch of young guys and girls thrown in.



In a series of twists, the man finally discovers that his attraction for the mistress is not just physical and they eventually decide to tie the knot.



Interesting, in a time when free love was being pursued, one of the main messages of Come September is about marrying the person you love.



The whole film celebrates the vigour, gusto of youth the teen feeling of invincibility but also allows the much mature Rock Hudson to impart some homily about being a responsible adult.



However, with the world in 1961 teetering on the brink of a nuclear war over the U2 incident that took place the previous year, Come September's underlying theme is: to hell with the nuke, let's live life to the full!



The film that triggered the Vespa revolution: Ever wondered why the Vespa bike took the world by storm? Well, trust me when I tell you that Come September had a part in making it a ride for the young and the old with a young heart.



With all the celebration of youthful excitement, the reverberating core theme: wisdom comes from age!



But hey, if you want a film just for making a steamy September evening a little more invigorating then just forget about the messaging and relax.



It's set in Italy, Gina Lollobrigida is captivating, the plot is outstanding and the song, unforgettable.



What more do you need to keep all the woes at bay for a few hours! Ah yes, if it suddenly begins to rain then your wish list is complete.



Caution: you may just want to buy a Vespa after watching this!

Pradosh Mitra is a movie buff!











