Light Engineering Sector should get supports to grow

Light Engineering Sector (LES) an import substitute for spares, machines and many other engineering products are saving huge foreign currencies in the country. Currently several sectors like construction, pharmaceuticals, automobile, marine and fisheries, railway, paper and pulps, mould and die and many other manufacturing based sectors are directly benefitted from growing light engineering sector.



Over the last two years, the sector has been playing a vibrant role in enhancing the country's export basket, as its earning has been growing year-on-year. Light engineering is a hub for huge jobs and after meeting some 35 per cent of local demand, it continues earning foreign currency through exports. But despite huge potentiality we are yet to tap a bigger market share both in domestic and international. We know there is $7-trillion light engineering products market globally and Bangladesh is harnessing a small portion.



As we do have adequate manpower and some other geopolitical advantages, it could be flourished a lot in the coming days with some policy supports, skill training and financial assistance. It is a matter of happiness that the government has already finalized a draft policy on light engineering which is likely to spur the sector's growth. Institutional measures can enhance the growth of the LES.



Currently we export bicycles, electrical equipment, construction-related machinery, stone and brick crushers, spare parts for paper and cement mills, bicycle light fittings, cast-iron articles, carbon rods and automobile spares, train-and-rail-support equipment, marine spare parts and many others are on pipeline in several new export market.



Various electrical products, such as sockets, cables and electrical fans, are manufactured here - with domestic suppliers accounting for 48-52 per cent of the country's demand, which were previously met with import. After readymade garments only a few industry could achieve billion dollar export goal. But Light Engineering products are going to be another billion-dollar export-earning sector.



For a long time, leather, jute and fish have been showing a volatile trend in their export earnings. But as the light engineering sector has been maintaining a good growth over the last few years, it could be one of the best foreign exchange earners of Bangladesh. So to enhance this sector it is a need to support it both financially and technologically.



The obstacles (in this regard) are absence of international-standard certification, specific skilled manpower, infrastructure and branding. When these problems can be overcome, the country's engineering sector will emerge as another major forex earner, reducing heavy dependency on RMG. To remove this bottleneck Bangladesh should invite some international-standard enterprises for investment, like Korean Hyundai, for transferring their technical knowhow, developing skilled manpower here, and building the country's image.



The government entity has a plan to gradually turn the institute into an international-standard body for certification and develop high-skilled manpower. Our neighboring India and Pakistan have already set up many industrial parks for light engineering sector and are earning billions of dollars every year. Since the global market size of light engineering products is about $7.0 trillion, and European and American markets provide duty-free access to Bangladesh, there are huge potentials for boosting the country's shipment through producing international-standard products.



Having become a major player in the global apparels industry, Bangladesh is now seeing the emergence of this promising LE sector which can further enhance the country's export diversity. Other than export based existing products the sector is producing another wide range of products like switch, socket, light shed, channel, cables and electrical fans, generator, which are meeting 50 to 60 per cent of the domestic demands. Once these were being imported.



I myself see it is promising and products in my own industry will save foreign currencies as import substitutes. I see a wide range of products by this sector. In construction industry it can supply mixture machine, piling machine, construction crane, soil moulding, machine, auto bricks manufacturing machine, brick crasher, stone crasher, concrete mixer machine, vibrator machine.



In automobile it can provide spring, break dram, bush, pulley, piston ring, gijon pin, gijon bush, slip, head sheet valve, auto crankshaft, hanger pin, head seat, gear shaft, nut & bolt, auto valve, auto gas cylinder, connecting bush, shaft, cabling, sit socket, block liner, booster connecting, booster body, booster pin, automobile filter, radiator engine fan, CNG engine fan, motor cycle bearing, chain cover, motor cycle pinion, motor cycle sit cover, motor cycle carrier, motor cycle paddle and motorcycle cylinder.



Paper and pulp sector can get engineering products from this sector like manual knife, gate valve, agitator, pneumatic valve, compressor pump, gear coupling, felt roll, helical gear, spur gear, herringbone gear, compressor, roller, pump and cutter.



The country's most promising sector pharmaceuticals are also currently benefitted from LES. It gets products like pharmaceutical blister, packing machine, tablet packing machine, tablet steep machine, tray dryer, tablet machine 16 punch, fluid bed dryer machine SS, film cutting machine tablet, liquid filling, sealing and labelling machine, pharmaceutical powder mixer machine, tablet steep machine, malit mill machine and wrapping machine.



coupling, brake hamper, rail channel pin and cable, bearing, elbow, mini-puli, bolt, cylinder liner, piston, compressor, S.P. cylinder, hanger and horn and in marine sector the LES provides marine popular shaft, sugan bush, sugan, head, head valve, ring, fiver bush, machine tools, lathe machine, power press, shaper, hydraulic press, cooling tower and many others.



with all facilities and reduce dependency on readymade garments foreign currencies.

The writer is managing director and CEO of Bridge Chemie Limited













