

Are tea garden workers at mercy of employers?



It has also made the concerned people to blame the right groups and the relevant others for remaining indifferent to the plight of the tea garden workers who serve in the tea gardens generation by generation for meager basic needs of food, shelter, apparels, treatment and education for their children.



However, it is true that there have been no or least interactions between the tea garden workers and the rights groups or welfare organisations. Accordingly their agonies and angers against perennial exploitations remained unexposed and unaddressed.



Under the circumstances it appears that the tea garden workers community has deliberately been kept away from the mainstream of the society, lest they express their sufferings to the nation.



Though no one denies the role of the garden workers in increasing the tea output of the country almost every year, the rights activists have apparently failed to expose the life style and the living standard of the garden-based labourers before the countrymen. As a result they have been exploited generation by generation.



The unresolved labour rights of tea garden workers is one of the top issues of Bangladesh that has been vexed with myriad of problems including fuel crunch, commodity price hike, power load shedding, rising cost of living amid fuming public anger.



If the stalemate arising from the tea garden workers' discontent lingers further it might hinder productions in all the 168 tea gardens across the northeastern, southeaster and northwestern tea growing regions of the country. In such case tea import will rise drastically, putting further pressure on the foreign exchange reserve and the overall economy of the import-based country.



Once a major exporter, Bangladesh is now a net importer of tea as the consumption increased in the country with the betterment of financial condition the people, from early this century.



The latest movement started on August 9, 2022 when workers in the tea gardens of the country abstained from work for two hours, demanding Tk 300 as daily wages instead of Tk 120. As their demand was not met, they went on a full-scale strike from August 13 last.



On August 27 last, the garden owners in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina agreed to enhance daily wage of an individual worker by Tk 50 to Tk 170. Accordingly plucking bonus, festival bonus and other financial facilities including food supply at subsidized rates will increase proportionately. In combine the wages will stand at around Tk 450 to 500 per day. The sick leave will be extended and the treatment cost will be borne by the employers. Pension, education for the children, free residential and utility facilities etc also will be increased according to the pledges given by the tea garden owners in presence of the Prime Minister. A 13-member team represented the garden owners at the meeting held at the PM's official residence Ganabhaban .



However, currently daily wage of an unskilled labour is around Tk 700 in the country. From the daily wage they have to maintain all costs of living.



Following the announcement of wage hike workers, reportedly joined duties on the following day in all the gardens across the tea growing regions in the country.



Earlier the owners proposed to increase the daily wages to Tk 145 a day, but the workers rejected the proposal and sought PM's interference to break the stalemate.



It may be mentioned here that the workers usually get free accommodation, food assistance and treatment facilities for the family members and education expenses for their children from relevant tea garden owners. But all these facilities are reportedly inadequate and substandard in most of the tea gardens.



Tea is the second largest export oriented cash crop of Bangladesh, following jute. The industry accounts for 1% of national GDP. Tea-producing districts include Moulvibazar, Hobiganj, Sylhet, Chittagong, Panchagarh, Brahmanbaria, Rangamati.



The rise of the Bangladeshi middle class has increasingly driven the industry to focus on a lucrative domestic market. The sector is today dominated by Bangladeshi conglomerates, including M. M. Ispahani Limited, Kazi & Kazi, the Transcom Group, James Finlay Bangladesh, the Orion Group, the Abul Khair Group and Duncan Brothers Bangladesh Limited.



Bangladesh produced record 96.5 million kg of tea in 2021, the highest in 168 years of commercial production. The previous record of producing 96 million kg was in 2019.



Bangladesh Tea Board, an autonomous body responsible for creating laws regarding tea production, control and encouraging the production of tea, said the demand for tea in the country is going up every year. The demand was 86 million kg in 2017 when Bangladesh produced almost 79 million kg. The demand rose to 90.45 million kg in 2018 before climbing to 95 million kg the following year.



However, the demand dropped to 84 million kg in 2021 amid the pandemic but the export leapt to 2.17 million kg in 2020 from 600,000 kg in 2019. The greater Sylhet region has 136 tea estates - 91 in Moulvibazar, 25 in Habiganj and 19 in Sylhet. And there are 21 more in Chattogram, eight in Panchagarh, two in Rangamati and one in Thakurgaon.



Bangladesh Tea Association, an organisation of tea garden owners, says the tea industry employs about 1.5 lakh people and Bangladesh contributes about 3 per cent of the global tea production.



The tea garden workers community was brought this country by the British companies from other areas of India- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states.



The labourers were given hope of a bright future. But it soon faded away. The labourers built lavish bungalows for the garden owners and managers, cleared forests, planted tea seedlings and shade trees and in exchange, they were treated like slaves. They have been exploited till to date and paid less then average.



Tea gardens appeared in Sylhet hill regions during British rule, when the East India Company initiated the tea trade. In addition to that, tea cultivation was introduced to Greater Chittagong in 1840. Black tea cultivation was introduced in Bengal and Assam during the British Empire, particularly in Assam's Sylhet district.



In 1834, Robert Bruce a Scottish gentleman discovered tea plants in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills and other hilly areas in the northeast. This led to the Assam Tea Company being established in 1839 and many businessmen were actively involved with this company such as Haji Mohammed Hashim, Dwarkanath Tagore and Mutty Lall Seal.



The company was associated with Calcutta's Bengal Tea Association. European traders established the first subcontinental tea gardens in the port city of Chittagong in 1840, when plantations were set up beside the Chittagong Club using Chinese tea plants from the Calcutta Botanical Garden.



The first home-grown tea was made and tasted near the Karnaphuli River in Chittagong in 1843. Commercial cultivation of tea began in the Mulnicherra Estate in Sylhet in 1857.



The Chittagong Tea Auction centre was established in 1949 by British and Australian traders. British companies such as James Finlay and Duncan Brothers once dominated the industry. The Ispahani family also became a highly prominent player in the industry.

The writer is business editor, the Daily Observer











