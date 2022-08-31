

Md Abu Jafar Raju, PM's protocol officer-2, as the chief guest, distributed cheques Md Abu Jafar Raju, PM's protocol officer-2, as the chief guest, distributed cheques of Tk 68 lakh among 181 patients, who are suffering from various complex diseases, in Kulaura Upazila of Moulvibazar on Tuesday. Upazila administration and Upazila Social Service office jointly organized the programme at Zilla Parishad auditorium with Kulaura UNO Md Mahmudur Rahman Khandaker in the chair. Upazila Social Service Officer Sakhawat Ahmed conducted the programme. photo: observer