Six minors among seven people drown

Six minor children and a teenage girl drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Patuakhali, Chattogram, Kurigram, Barishal and Khagrachhari, in two days.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Two brothers drowned in a pond in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah, 4, and Fahim, 2, sons of Bauphal Municipality Ward No. 8 Councillor Abdul Aziz. They were residents of Banglabazar area in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bauphal Police Station (PS) Al Mamun said the two brothers fell down in a pond at around 9pm while there playing beside the Banglabazar Jame Masjid ghat.

Later on, they were rescued and rushed to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the two brothers dead.

CHATTOGRAM: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Monday.

A minor boy drowned in a pond in the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jobayed, 7, son of Jaynal, a resident of Khitapchar Village under Saroatali Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Jobayed fell down into a pond behind their house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Dr Israt, emergency department doctor of the hospital, confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, a boy drowned in a pond in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Sajib, 12, son of Osman Gani Faju, a resident of Pashchim Gomdandi area in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sajib fell down in a pond adjacent to Zilani Masjid in the area at around 9 am when he was trying to pick up a falling palm from underwater.

He was rescued and rushed to Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Israt Hossain, the on-duty doctor of the hospital's emergency department, said the child had died before his relatives took him there.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A two-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a pond in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Maria Khatun, daughter of Aminul Islam, a resident of Khamar Bajra Village under Bajra Union in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, Maria slipped into a pond nearby her house at noon while she was walking on the bank of it along with her sister.

Later on, the family members rescued her and took to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Bajra Union Parishad Member Lutfar Rahman confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A minor child drowned in a pond in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tahim Fakir, 1, son of Swapon Fakir, a resident of Barokotha Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that Tahim fell down into a pond next their house at noon while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Wazirpur PS OC Md Kamrul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that a team of police has been sent to the scene.

KHAGRACHHARI: A teenage girl drowned in the Gomati River in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nusrat Jahan, 16, daughter of Kausar Alam, hailed from Bijoynagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria District.

It was learnt that Nusrat went missing in the Gomati River next to her maternal grandparents' house in the morning while she was taking bath in it along with her cousins.

Later on, she was rescued from the river and taken to Matiranga Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.











