Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 4:02 AM
Home Countryside

Lightning kills 3 in Sunamganj, Kurigram

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondents

Three people have been killed and three others injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Sunamganj and Kurigram, on Monday and Tuesday.
SUNAMGANJ: Two brothers were killed and two others injured by lightning strike in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Khokon Mia, 40, and Zilon Mia, 38, sons of late Monu Mia. They were residents of Bekhoijora Village in the upazila.
Local sources said thunderbolt struck four fishermen when they went to catch fish in the Shaldigha Haor at around 7am, which left all of them critically injured.
The injured were rescued and immediately taken to Dharmapasha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors declared the brothers dead.
The two other injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dharmapasha Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed and another injured by lightning strike in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Ziaur Rahman, 38, son of late Nadu Sheikh, a resident of Balabari Village under Kedar Union.
The injured man is Osman Goni, a resident of the same area.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Fakrul Islam said Ziaur Rahman along with others was catching fish in a beel next to the village at around 4 pm. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving him dead on the spot and Osman Goni injured.
Being informed, police recovered his body from the beel. Kochalata PS OC Golam Mortuza confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.