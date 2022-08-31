People suffer for deplorable road in Joypurhat



The deplorable Kuthibari Bridge Bazar road in Joypurhat Sadar Upazila. photo: observer

The road has turned appalling due to big holes and puddles created because of heavy rainfall.

According to local sources, people of more than 400 families in the upazila are facing communication sufferings every day.

A visit found worse condition of the road.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals said, the road ranging from the union parishad was brick-soiled in order to facilitate people with good communication. The downpour has created puddles on the Kuthibari Bazar point.

The condition of the road point is so bad that even van and bike cannot move on it.

A Kuthibari local Arafat Rahman said, the road condition was informed to the union chairman, but it brought no remedy.

Dogachhi Union Chairman Samsul Arefin Sumon said, "I will make the road communication easy developing it with soil or sand."

If LGSP (local government support project) allocation is granted, parasite wall will be raised permanently, he added.











