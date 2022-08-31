Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 4:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four get life term in Bandarban murder case

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondent

BANDARBAN, Aug 30: A court in the district on Monday sentenced four people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a family member in Naikhongchhari Upazila in 2016 over sharing of land.
Bandarban District and Sessions Judge Fazle Elahi Bhuiyan passed the order in the morning.
The condemned convict is Mozaffar Ahammed, 65, Arif Ullah, 35, Asma Siddiqa, 28, and Shahanaz Begum, 45.
The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.
According to the prosecution, Shah Alam was hacked to injure by the convicts including his father Mozaffar, brother Arif and sister in-law Asma on December 9, 2016 over sharing of settlement land.
Injured Shah Alam was taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital fist and later, shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
Later on, Shah Alam succumbed to his injuries at the CMCH on December 18, 2016.
The deceased's wife Arfatunnesa Arefa filed a murder case with Naikhongchhari Police Station accusing four people the following day.
After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on November 8 in 2017.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Md Abu Jafar Raju, PM's protocol officer-2,  as the chief guest, distributed cheques
Six minors among seven people drown
Lightning kills 3 in Sunamganj, Kurigram
People suffer for deplorable road in Joypurhat
Four get life term in Bandarban murder case
Training on Child Marriage Restraint Act begins
3 killed in road mishaps in Noakhali, Gopalganj
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists


Latest News
Tigers must try to defend just 127 as batters fail again
Ukraine wants UNESCO cultural protection for Odesa
Health Minister places icddr,b bill in Parliament
HC directs IGP to report on seized goods’ storage
Student killed in city road crash
Ship with wheat for drought-hit Africa docks in Djibouti
UN appeals for $160 mn to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
Badhon’s first glimpse in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya teaser
US expresses solidarity with victims of enforced disappearances around world
Madrasa student crushed under train in Chattogram
Most Read News
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Truss v Sunak: contrasting approaches in UK leadership battle
17 dead in Baghdad clashes
Sri Lanka president to present 1st budget with hopes for IMF loan
Man to die for murder in Manikganj
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Import impacts on income from external sectors
Hallmark chairperson denied bail
Tea industry: Question of sustainability and required modernization
Ending patriarchy a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft