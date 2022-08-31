Four get life term in Bandarban murder case

BANDARBAN, Aug 30: A court in the district on Monday sentenced four people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a family member in Naikhongchhari Upazila in 2016 over sharing of land.

Bandarban District and Sessions Judge Fazle Elahi Bhuiyan passed the order in the morning.

The condemned convict is Mozaffar Ahammed, 65, Arif Ullah, 35, Asma Siddiqa, 28, and Shahanaz Begum, 45.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.

According to the prosecution, Shah Alam was hacked to injure by the convicts including his father Mozaffar, brother Arif and sister in-law Asma on December 9, 2016 over sharing of settlement land.

Injured Shah Alam was taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital fist and later, shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Later on, Shah Alam succumbed to his injuries at the CMCH on December 18, 2016.

The deceased's wife Arfatunnesa Arefa filed a murder case with Naikhongchhari Police Station accusing four people the following day.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on November 8 in 2017.











