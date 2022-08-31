Training on Child Marriage Restraint Act begins

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Aug 30: A four-day-long training on Child Marriage Restraint Act was launched in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Kamalganj Upazila Parishad organized the programme in the Upazila Parishad conference room in collaboration with Upazila Management and Development Project (UGDP), local government department and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Kamalganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Professor M Rafiqur Rahman inaugurated the training programme.

In the training, Child Marriage Restraint Act, effects of child marriage and health problems and risks of adolescent mothers and children due to child marriage were discussed.

Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sifat Uddin, Upazila Parishad Woman Affairs Officer Hosne Ara Talukder, Youth Development Officer M Mahmud Bhuian, and Physician of Upazila Health Complex Dr Tuli Sharma, among others, also participated in the discussion conducted by JAICA Upazila Coordinator Mujibur Rahman.















