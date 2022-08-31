Video
Home Countryside

3 killed in road mishaps in Noakhali, Gopalganj

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Our Correspondents

Three people have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Noakhali and Gopalganj, in two days.
NOAKHALI: A man was killed in a road accident in Senbag Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sujon, 32, son of Dalilur Rahman, a resident of Kesharpara Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Iqbal Hossain Patwari said Sujan was walking along the road in front of Matin Mugh's house of the area at around 12:30pm. At that time, a speedy truck hit him from behind, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Senbag Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was filed in this regard, the OC added.
GOPALGANJ: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Tariqul Islam, 29, son of Bablu Sheikh of Golabaria Village, and Apurba Roy, 33, son of Prafulla Roy of Katarbari area in the upazila.
Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Md Nasir Uddin said a motorcycle carrying the duo hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Golabaria area on the Gopalganj-Kotalipara road at around 3:30pm, which left Tariqul dead on the spot and Apurba seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Apurba dead.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies, the OC added.


