Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Three people including a college girl and a housewife have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Narayanganj, Barishal and Natore, in four days.

NARAYANGANJ: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday for not being able to repay loans.

The deceased was identified as Sohag, 25, son of late Selim Mia, a resident of Sastapur Gabtala area under Fatullah Union in the upazila.

Romana, wife of the deceased, said her husband took loans from local people after he had lost his garments job. As he did not get any job further, he could not repay the loans in time. So he was always worried about the matter.

However, Sohag hanged himself from the branch of a mango in front of the house at early hours of Monday.

The deceased's wife spotted the body of Sohag hanging from the tree in the morning.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

Sufia Begum, mother of the deceased, said her son was the sole bread earner in the family

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fatullah Model Police Station (PS) Mohammad Rizaul Haque Dipu confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A college girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tumpa Akhter, 17, daughter of Abul Hasnat of Gazir Par Village under Borokotha Union in the upazila. She was an eleventh grader at Wazirpur BN Khan College. She along with her family members lived in a rented house owned by one Tamim Khan in Ward No. 4 under Wazirpur Municipality.

Local sources said Tumpa hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the rented house at noon after having lunch.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to a local hospital, where on-duty doctor Raqib declared the girl dead.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Wazirpur Model PS OC Md Kamrul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Shabnur Khatun, 23, was the wife of Chand Mia, a resident of Sangrampur Village under Jonail Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Alam Hossain of Parkol Village.

Local sources said Shabnur got married with Chand Mia, son of Nawab Ali, about seven years back.

Chand Mia often tortured his wife for dowry since the marriage.

However, Shabnur hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in her husband's house on Friday night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father alleged that she might have been killed by her husband.

Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report and filing of a case is underway in this regard.











