Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 4:02 AM
Home Countryside

Lumpy skin infects cows alarmingly at Santhia

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Our Correspondent

Tuku Molla with his infected cow at Syedpur Village under Santhia Municipality. photo: observer

Tuku Molla with his infected cow at Syedpur Village under Santhia Municipality. photo: observer

SANTHIA, PABNA, Aug 30: The lumpy skin disease (LSD) is infecting cow one after another in Santhia Upazila of the district. Hundreds of cows are getting infected in the upazila.
The infection symptoms of LSD included raising skin nodules around head, neck, genitals and limbs of cows. Besides, goats are also  infected.
With the rising situation of the disease having no right medicine or treatment system, field-level officials of the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS) are worried.
Dairy operators are also facing the same disarray as the vaccine supply is not  sufficient.
Veterinary specialists said, in preventing the transmission of the virus, the DoLS is likely to fall into jeopardy.
According to sources at the DoLS-Santhia, the number of cattle stands at 1, 36,766 in the upazila according to the latest statistics of this year. Of these, 2,735 cows have been infected by LSD, which is two per cent of the total.  
The appearance of the disease was reported three-four months back. Now it has spread across the upazila. Village veterinaries are providing primary treatment. But, in an outbreak manner, it is continuing to infect.
This is a rapidly transmitting virus, mostly through fly and mosquito. After being infected by the disease, cow or goat stop eating, remain dozy, develop shivering, and temperature deteriorates abnormally.
Others included breathing toughness, severe joint pains, and decreasing milking quantity. When kidneys become impacted, cows die as well.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Alamgir Hossain, Babul, Shahin, and Bulbul of Gourigram Village, Kazipur Village's Abdul Karim and Abu Sayed, Sayedpur Village's Tuku Molla, Shahzahan Pramanik and Rafique, Swarup Village's Masud Rana, Tipu Khan, and Mafidul of Kadapara reported LSD infection in many farms.
Asan, son of  Bahez of Kalaichara Village at the municipality said, "In fear of being infected by this disease, I have sold my cow worth about Tk 90,000 to butcher at Tk 15,000.
Another dairy owner Sher Ali of the same village said, "One of my nine cows is infected. It costs me about Tk 2,000 to 2,500 per day as treatment cost of other cows."
"I called in village veterinary doctor. But they could not detect the disease. I'm poor. I have no ability to treat my cows. I'm in tension how to survive," said Tuku Molla.
A CNG-auto driver Ziaul of Charmachhkhali Village said, "I purchased a she-calf at my hard earned money. Four months back, it became carrying, but it died one month back. Now I have nothing but this vehicle only," he added.  
One Jiten Haldar of Gopinathpur Village under t Santhia Municipality said, "One of my two oxen worth about Taka one lakh died of the disease few days back, and in fear, the other one was sold out."
Another cow of Chand Ali of the same village died some days back.
President of Boailmari Primary Milk Production Cooperative Limited-Santhia Municipality Belayet Hossain said, supply of milk has decreased because of infected cows.   
He, also finance affairs secretary of Pabna District  Dairy Milk Association, said, despite dairy zone at Santhia there is no adequate medicine at the veterinary hospital. The existing stock of the medicine is not used properly, he added.
Dairy operators complained, "The DoLS has been without good doctors for a long time. We can't manage treatment of our cows. So these are dying."
Veterinary Surgeon of DoLS-Santhia Dr. Faruk Mia said, vaccine is the treatment of this disease.
To cure fever and pain, paracetamol and pain-killer medicines are applied at the first phase while antibiotic in the second phase, he further said.
"Also balanced food needs to be provided to enhance immunity power of the cows," he maintained.


