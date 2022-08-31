Iraq protesters begin withdrawal after Sadr demands deadly clashes end

BAGHDAD, Aug 30: Iraqi supporters of powerful cleric Moqtada Sadr began withdrawing Tuesday from Baghdad's Green Zone after he demanded fighting end between rival Shiite forces and the army that left 23 dead and hundreds wounded.

The violence that erupted on Monday pitched Sadr loyalists against Shiite factions backed by neighbouring Iran, with the sides exchanging gunfire across barricades -- violence the United Nations warned risked tipping the war-ravaged country deeper into chaos.

Moments after Sadr's speech was broadcast live on television, his supporters were seen beginning to leave the Green Zone, and minutes after that, the army lifted a nation-wide curfew.

Sadr, a grey-bearded preacher with millions of devoted followers who once led a militia against American and Iraqi government forces after the 2003 US-led overthrow of dictator Saddam Hussein, gave followers "60 minutes" to withdraw after which he would threatened to "disavow" those who remained.

"I apologise to the Iraqi people, the only ones affected by the events," Sadr told reporters from his base in the central Iraqi city of Najaf.

Tensions have soared in Iraq amid a political crisis that has left the country without a new government, prime minister or president for months. -AFP