China's Communist Party Congress to open October 16

BEIJING, Aug 30: China's ruling Communist Party will begin its 20th Party Congress on October 16 in Beijing, state media reported Tuesday, a landmark meeting at which Xi Jinping is expected to be reinstated as president for an unprecedented third term.

Taking place every five years, the momentous political event will also unveil a new top leadership line-up as Xi consolidates his grip on the party and his position as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.

The congress will be an "extremely important conference held at a critical moment when the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey of building a modern socialist country", according to a readout from broadcaster CCTV of a Monday meeting of the 25-member Politburo, China's top leadership body.

Preparatory work for the meeting is "progressing smoothly", CCTV said.

The event will see about 2,300 Communist Party delegates from across the country descend on Beijing in a highly choreographed exercise to pick members of the party's Central Committee of around 200 members. -AFP













