Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 4:01 AM
Only sanctions prevent Nord Stream gas pipeline from working: Kremlin

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

MOSCOW, Aug 30: Nothing stands on the way of Russian gas exports to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline apart from technological problems caused by Western sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, a day before another planned maintenance shutdown.
Russian energy giant Gazprom has announced it will shut the pipeline for three days from Wednesday to undertake maintenance of a single pumping unit at the Portovaya compressor station.
Peskov was asked if there are guarantees that Gazprom will restart gas flows via Nord Stream 1 after the maintenance. "There are guarantees that, apart from technological problems caused by sanctions, nothing hinders the supplies," he replied.    -REUTERS







