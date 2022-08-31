

Smoke billows from a building during clashes between Israeli forces











Smoke billows from a building during clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the town of Rujayb, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on August 30, 2022, after Palestinians opened fire at Israelis who snuck into the city. Palestinians opened fire at Israeli Jews who snuck into an occupied West Bank city to visit a shrine, wounding two of them, the Israeli army and medical sources said. Their vehicle was torched by Palestinians, an AFP reporter said, with the situation in the city remaining tense hours after the event. The Israelis were headed to Joseph's Tomb, believed to be the last resting place of the biblical patriarch Joseph, a flashpoint for violence in the West Bank, and revered as a holy site. photo : AFP