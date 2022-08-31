Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

West Ham sign Lyon midfielder Paqueta for 'club record' fee

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

LONDON, AUG 30: West Ham have signed Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta from French side Lyon for what the London team said Monday was a "club-record" fee.
The value of his move was undisclosed by the Hammers, although Sky Sports reported it was around £51 million ($60 million, 60 million euros).
But the club did reveal Paqueta had signed an initial five-year contract at the London Stadium with a one-year option after becoming their eighth new recruit of the transfer window.
Paqueta's arrival should bolster West Ham manager David Moyes's attacking options, with the Hammers having scored just once in their opening four Premier League games -- Pablo Fornals scored the winner in Sunday's 1-0 victory at Aston Villa.
"I am extremely happy to be here. I hope it's the beginning of an enjoyable journey. I hope my time here is successful," Paqueta, 25, told West Ham's website.
"Last season, West Ham had a very good season and I hope they continue to enjoy more and more good seasons in my time at the club."
Paqueta started his career at Flamengo, before moving to Europe when he joined AC Milan in 2019.
He then spent two seasons in Serie A but only managed one goal in 37 league outings for the Rossoneri before moving to Lyon, where he had more success with 21 goals in 80 games across all competitions while also becoming a regular in the Brazil squad.
"I'm delighted to welcome Lucas to West Ham," said Moyes.
"He's a player I've admired from afar for a very long time and of course, we saw him close up in our Europa League campaign last season.
"He's a very talented footballer and whilst he will need time to adapt to the Premier League, we're excited about adding another proven international to our squad."
Paqueta is the latest addition to West Ham's squad after Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola, Maxwel Cornet, Flynn Downes, Thilo Kehrer, Emerson Palmieri and Gianluca Scamacca all arrived earlier in the transfer window.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Henry begins 'new chapter' as shareholder of ambitious Como
West Ham sign Lyon midfielder Paqueta for 'club record' fee
French police open investigation into Pogba claims of extortion
Serena Williams 'staying vague' over retirement plans
Murray hails Serena and her jokes he can't repeat
A short tale of Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan
Bangladesh opt to bat against Afghanistan in Asia Cup
There will be no lack of fitness: Rimon


Latest News
Tigers must try to defend just 127 as batters fail again
Ukraine wants UNESCO cultural protection for Odesa
Health Minister places icddr,b bill in Parliament
HC directs IGP to report on seized goods’ storage
Student killed in city road crash
Ship with wheat for drought-hit Africa docks in Djibouti
UN appeals for $160 mn to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
Badhon’s first glimpse in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya teaser
US expresses solidarity with victims of enforced disappearances around world
Madrasa student crushed under train in Chattogram
Most Read News
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Truss v Sunak: contrasting approaches in UK leadership battle
17 dead in Baghdad clashes
Man to die for murder in Manikganj
Sri Lanka president to present 1st budget with hopes for IMF loan
Import impacts on income from external sectors
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Hallmark chairperson denied bail
Tea industry: Question of sustainability and required modernization
Ending patriarchy a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft