Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

A short tale of Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
BIPIN DANI

A short tale of Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan

A short tale of Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan

Hong Kong's 37-year-old right-arm off-spinner Ehsan Khan hopes to continue his Asia Cup qualifying form in his team's first match against India on Wednesday.
In the ongoing Asia Cup, he played a big role twice in Hong Kong's all three match victories against Singapore, Kuwait and the UAE and also won the Player of the Match awards two times.
The story of this Pakistan-born Ehsan Khan is quite interesting. He has been out of his country since last three months.
His wife (Kanwal Naseem), was pregnant when he went to play Challenge Leagues in South African and then to Zimbabwe to play against the other ICC associate teams (Uganda, Netherlands and PNG).
From Bulawayo, he travelled to play in Jersey, United Kingdom, where he was persuaded by the team management to return to Hong Kong to be with his pregnant wife but Ehsan Khan wanted to be with the team.
One fine day, he received a call from his wife saying she has given a pre mature birth to a baby boy.
"The newly born boy was kept in the cube and my wife was even could not see the child for a few days. No hospital discharge was possible considering the tiny health of newly-born boy. She was mentally very very upset and asked me to be with her".
"Seeking permission from the Hong Kong board officials and team management, I had to return to Hong Kong. I had to spend three days in quarantine before I could see my wife in the hospital. After the completion of my mandatory quarantine period, I was on my way to the hospital to see my wife and hoping to have a glimpse at my son, I got a pleasantly-surprised message from my wife stating that the hospital has given discharge".
"We returned home and the very next day my wife persisted me to join my team in Oman and this is how I rejoined my team in the Oman after having spent hardly few hours with my family and new born son"
The team was in Oman to play the Asia Cup qualifying round matches and won all matches to qualify for the Asia Cup.
"Insahhalh, I perform well against India and will dedicate my wickets to my wife and son, whose name in Muhammad Hur Jamal Khan".
"The Hong Kong team has several India-origin and Pak-origin players. Few of them were born in Hong Kong. Their parents and grand-parents came here to earn and settle here", Ravi Nagdev, the Cricket Hong Kong General Manager says.
"Our players work here (Hong Kong) and play cricket. The associate team players earning from cricket is a peanut but for the love of the game they play", the official signed off.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Henry begins 'new chapter' as shareholder of ambitious Como
West Ham sign Lyon midfielder Paqueta for 'club record' fee
French police open investigation into Pogba claims of extortion
Serena Williams 'staying vague' over retirement plans
Murray hails Serena and her jokes he can't repeat
A short tale of Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan
Bangladesh opt to bat against Afghanistan in Asia Cup
There will be no lack of fitness: Rimon


Latest News
Tigers must try to defend just 127 as batters fail again
Ukraine wants UNESCO cultural protection for Odesa
Health Minister places icddr,b bill in Parliament
HC directs IGP to report on seized goods’ storage
Student killed in city road crash
Ship with wheat for drought-hit Africa docks in Djibouti
UN appeals for $160 mn to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
Badhon’s first glimpse in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya teaser
US expresses solidarity with victims of enforced disappearances around world
Madrasa student crushed under train in Chattogram
Most Read News
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Truss v Sunak: contrasting approaches in UK leadership battle
17 dead in Baghdad clashes
Man to die for murder in Manikganj
Sri Lanka president to present 1st budget with hopes for IMF loan
Import impacts on income from external sectors
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Hallmark chairperson denied bail
Tea industry: Question of sustainability and required modernization
Ending patriarchy a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft