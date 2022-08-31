

A short tale of Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan

In the ongoing Asia Cup, he played a big role twice in Hong Kong's all three match victories against Singapore, Kuwait and the UAE and also won the Player of the Match awards two times.

The story of this Pakistan-born Ehsan Khan is quite interesting. He has been out of his country since last three months.

His wife (Kanwal Naseem), was pregnant when he went to play Challenge Leagues in South African and then to Zimbabwe to play against the other ICC associate teams (Uganda, Netherlands and PNG).

From Bulawayo, he travelled to play in Jersey, United Kingdom, where he was persuaded by the team management to return to Hong Kong to be with his pregnant wife but Ehsan Khan wanted to be with the team.

One fine day, he received a call from his wife saying she has given a pre mature birth to a baby boy.

"The newly born boy was kept in the cube and my wife was even could not see the child for a few days. No hospital discharge was possible considering the tiny health of newly-born boy. She was mentally very very upset and asked me to be with her".

"Seeking permission from the Hong Kong board officials and team management, I had to return to Hong Kong. I had to spend three days in quarantine before I could see my wife in the hospital. After the completion of my mandatory quarantine period, I was on my way to the hospital to see my wife and hoping to have a glimpse at my son, I got a pleasantly-surprised message from my wife stating that the hospital has given discharge".

"We returned home and the very next day my wife persisted me to join my team in Oman and this is how I rejoined my team in the Oman after having spent hardly few hours with my family and new born son"

The team was in Oman to play the Asia Cup qualifying round matches and won all matches to qualify for the Asia Cup.

"Insahhalh, I perform well against India and will dedicate my wickets to my wife and son, whose name in Muhammad Hur Jamal Khan".

"The Hong Kong team has several India-origin and Pak-origin players. Few of them were born in Hong Kong. Their parents and grand-parents came here to earn and settle here", Ravi Nagdev, the Cricket Hong Kong General Manager says.

"Our players work here (Hong Kong) and play cricket. The associate team players earning from cricket is a peanut but for the love of the game they play", the official signed off.

















