Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 4:00 AM
There will be no lack of fitness: Rimon

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Left back Rimon Hossain said there would be no lack of fitness among the players as their training is going very good under the supervision of head coach Javier Cabrera ahead of FIFA International friendly matches against Cambodia and Nepal next month.
"In fact we've still some lack of fitness and we're seriously working on it in the training camp to get back the fitness level and we are hopeful to get back it in a day or two," Rimon said at a pre practice session held on Tuesday afternoon at the Armed Police Battalion ground in the city's Uttara.
"Today's practice has been good compared to the first day because many joined the practice session after a long time, but it's good to see that players are gradually improving their fitness level," Rimon said to a questioner when he was asked what he found difference between the first day's and the today's practice.
Asked whether he feels any pressure as Bangladesh will have to play two away matches, the left back said he does not feels any pressure at all ahead of the two tough matches against Cambodia and Nepal because the two teams whom Bangladesh team are going to face is ahead in ranking.
"As football is game of a field, so we'll try to win those two matches," he added.
Bangladesh national football team will play the two friendly matches to utilize in September FIFA window. The boys in red and green will play their first friendly match against Cambodia on September 22 in Cambodia and then play the second match against Nepal on September 27 in Nepal.     -BSS


