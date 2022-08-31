St Gregory, Viqarunnisa lift titles



Players and officials of Saint Gregory's High School pose for the photo after winning title of the 27th edition of the School Handball tournament. photo: Observer DESK

In the boys' final, Saint Gregory's High School outplayed Narinda Government High School by 35-24 goals. The champion was leading the first half by 16-09. Arafat scored the highest 10 goals for the champion team. Rafi of the Narinda boys was the highest score netting 12 goals.

In the girls' final, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College defeated Sunnydale School by 12-06 goals. The champion team lead the first half by 6-2. Nowshin and Mohtafin scored four each for the winning team while Muzdalifa netted three for the losing side.

Before that, Sunnydale defeated Dhaka Residential Model College by 21-16 in the boys' third place decider while Shaheed Bir Uttam Lt Anwar Girls' College defeated Kadamtala Purba Bashabo School by 8-5 goals in the girls' third place decider.

Arafat of Saint Gregory's High School has adjudged the best player in the boys' event while Micha Hasan of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College was named the girls' best player.

Nahim Razzaq, a Member of the Parliament for the Shariatpur-3 constituency, handed over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest of the prize-giving ceremony later on the day. Dhaka Ice Cream Industries Limited CEO Shah Masud Imam was a special guest.

The School Handball Tournament sponsored by Polar Ice Cream of Dhaka Ice Cream Industries began on 25th August. This season, a total of 40 metropolis school teams from 27 Dhaka-based schools competed in the tournament. A total of 22 boys' and 18 girls' teams splitting into six groups played there.











