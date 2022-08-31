Video
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022
Ziaur shares second position after 3rd round

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

GM Ziaur Rahman Zia of Bangladesh shared the second position in the points table along with other eighteen players with two and half points from three games after the third round of 22nd Dubai Open Chess Tournament now being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
FM Tahsin Tazwar Zia earned 1.5 points, IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman, FM Mehdi Hasan Parag and FM Md Taibur Rahman secured one point each from three games.
The third round games were held Monday last evening with GM Zia split point with GM Raunak Sadhwani of India, FIDE Master Tahsin split point with Mustafayev Nihad of Uzbekistan, IM Fahad lost to Sumir Arsh of India, FIDE Master Parag lost to Int'l Master Mohammad Nubairshah Sheikh of India and FIDE master Taibur IM Yidmakiling Oliver of the Philippines.
The fourth round matches now in progress this evening with GM Zia playing against GM Harsha Bharathakoti of India, IM Fahad playing against Laddha Yash Jayesh of Malaysia, FIDE Master Tahsin playing against GM Kuybokarov Temur of Australia, FIDE Master Parag playing against Abid Ali Mujawar of India and FIDE Master Taibur playing against Sadbhav Rautela of India.     -BSS


