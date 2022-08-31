Difference between Shakib and other players is exposure: Sriram



Bangladesh team's technical consultant Sridharan Sriram speaks ahead of first match against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Monday. photo:: screenshot

"The main difference between Shakib and the other players is the amount of exposure," Sriram told in the pre-match press conference in Sharjah on Monday. "The different leagues he played in different conditions, I mean he played in the IPL for so many years, he played in the CPL, he played all over the world".

Shakib was seen to change his bowling action during net practice with quicker deliveries. Sriram praised Shakib for his cricketing brain and quick adaptability. He said, "He's very intelligent cricketer and today if you get to keep pace with the international cricket and franchise cricket, you constantly have to update and up-skill your game".

"That's where people like Shakib is very good because he's a consistent performer for a long period of time. If he done that it's his credit and that's why he is such a good player," Sriram complemented.

The former Indian all-rounder emphasized on the team communication to win a game. In this regard he further said, "I think it's about to role clarity and one thing we've made an effort to make communication as clear from expert to everyone and the players are very clear about their roles. So, once we get there we'll assess condition and we'll probably take the right call".

Afghanistan have three quality spinners Rashin Khan, Mujib Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi alongside quick Fazalhaq Farooqi. How Bangladesh is going to set their plan of action against them?

"Afghanistan is very dangerous team. They don't only depend on Rashid Khan. Rashid is one of the best T20 bowlers in the world. I am not denying it. But we'll be prepared against Afghanistan considering them as a team. Not thinking only about Rashid Khan or Mohammad Nabi or Fazalhaq Farooqi," Sriram replied.

Bangladesh is in a tough situation to find the right combination for opening since Tamim Iqbal bid adieu to T20 format while Liton Das is out of the squad for injury. Naim Sheikh therefore, is possibly going to make a comeback, who is critical for poor strike rate. Sriram however, backed Naim as he thinks that Naim is a clean hitter of the ball.

"Naim Sheikh is a very clear striker of the ball and I think the communication is very clear, about what do we expect from him. I am sure that he is going to play his natural game, which is to see the ball, hit the ball. And we are not too much worried about the number or anything. We just want to pay the situation. Play assessing the condition as quickly as possible, communicate with the partner and do his role," he explained.











