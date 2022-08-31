AL carrying out terrorist like attacks on BNP men getting signal from centre : Fakhrul

At least 50 BNP leaders and activists were injured in attacks by Awami League activists in Munshiganj, Narayanganj, Cumilla and Bagerhat districts on Tuesday.

Earlier, BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy's house at Keraniganj was also vandalised.

Moreover, cases have been filed against 250 Feni BNP leaders and activists.

On Tuesday BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sent a press release protesting the terrorist attack on Gayeshwar Chandra Roy house on Monday night.

Fakhrul said, "Awami League leader and Upazila Chairman Shahin together with local Awami terrorists vandalized Gayeshwar Chandra Roy's house. Local Awami League leaders and activists have been carrying out this kind of terrorist attacks around the country after receiving green signal from the central Awami League leaders," he added.

BNP Secretary General also expressed concern over the deterioration of the law and order in the country and demanded immediate arrest and exemplarily punishment of the attackers.

Marking the 'International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances' BNP observed programmes across the country. Among them, about 50 BNP activists were injured in the attacks by Awami League leaders and activists in Munshiganj, Narayanganj, Cumilla and Bagerhat.

Ten BNP leaders and activists were injured in Munshiganj, Gazaria. Sayed Siddique Ullah Farid, a local BNP leader, alleged, "Awami League terrorists attacked us in a planned manner, while we were returning home after completion of our protest programme against the price hike of fuel and other necessities."

Narayanganj, Rupganj BNP convener Mahfuzur Rahman Humayun alleged Juba League leaders attacked his business organization. Awami League tries to intimidate us to prevent up from going ahead with our protest programmes.

Clash broke between BNP and Awami League leaders and activists in Cumilla and Bagerhat. At least 20 BNP leaders and activists were injured in Cumilla and 15 in Bagerhat.

Additional police forces were deployed in both the Zilla to control the situation.

Police of Sonagazi Model Police Station have filed two cases against 250 unidentified persons under the Explosives and Assault on Police Act.

It is known that as part of the BNP central programme Sonagazi Upazila BNP organized demonstration and protest rally on Monday protesting murders, disappearances increase in prices of daily necessities and killing of 2 BNP workers in Bhola.

Police clashed with BNP workers in that rally. Five policemen were injured.











