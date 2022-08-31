HC questions Samrat’s bail

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the lower court order granting bail to expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat should not be cancelled in a money laundering case.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the rule in response to an appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) seeking cancellation of the bail.

The HC bench also fixed October 23 for next hearing in the case.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC during the hearing on the appeal, which was filed on Monday for cancelling his bail.











On August 22, Judge Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 granted bail to Samrat in the money laundering case.

The court granted him bail till September 19 considering his poor health condition on a Tk 10,000 bond.

With this, Samrat has secured bail in four cases and there is no legal bar to his release, said his lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samazi.

The judge had also asked him to submit his passport to the court as his bail condition and he was also asked to take the court's permission to go abroad.

Samrat secured bail in a drugs case on April 11 and in an Arms Act case and the money laundering case on April 10.

The expelled Jubo League leader was under treatment at the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital from November 24 last year.

In October 2019, Rab detained Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman from Chauddagram in Cumilla.

Rab raided his Kakrail office the next day. Huge quantities of foreign liquor, pistols, and two hides of kangaroo were seized from his office.

He was later sentenced by a mobile court to six months in prison under the Wildlife Conservation Act.

Abdul Khaleque, deputy assistant director of Rab-1, lodged two complaints against Samrat at Ramna police station under the Arms and the Narcotics acts. Arman was made an accused in the narcotics case.

Shekhar Chandra Mallik, a sub-inspector, submitted a chargesheet against Samrat in the Arms Act case.

The ACC lodged a complaint against him for acquiring assets worth Tk 2.94 crore beyond his known sources of income.

Rashedur Rahman, Sub-Inspector of CID, registered a case against him at the Ramna police station for laundering Tk 195 crore to Malaysia and Singapore. Last November, the investigating officer in the case submitted a charge sheet in the court.













