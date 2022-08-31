Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 3:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL not afraid of BNP’s movement threat: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said they are not afraid of the BNP's threat of movement since the people has been with their party for the last seven decades.
He made the remark while speaking at a press conference at his official residence here this morning.
Responding to statements of BNP leaders that the government is trying to create anarchy in the country, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, questioned why the government would create anarchy.
"The government wants people's relief and stability. In fact, the BNP is creating anarchy and doing terrorist acts in the name of movement," he said.
The minister said the country's people have not forgotten the BNP's misrule.
He said the BNP is again trying to create anarchy in the country taking the communal forces with them.
Lacking public support in their "so-called movement", the BNP leaders have become dependent on terrorist acts, Quader said.
Asking the BNP to shun the path of terrorism and anarchy to ensure the safety of public properties and their relief, he said the party is still daydreaming of another 1/11-like situation but its dream would never come true.
Mentioning that the breaching promises is the BNP's political character, the AL general secretary said the party does the opposite of what it pledges.
He said the BNP leaders talk about elections, democracy, human rights and people's rights to votes but all of those were violated by them and that's why their double standard policy is very clear to the people of the country.
Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's development and people-oriented politics have pushed the political future of BNP into darkness, so the BNP is trying to seize the state power in an undemocratic way.
About the BNP's movement, he said if any element of violence is added to their programme, the government will strictly resist it to protect the lives and properties of commoners.
The BNP's movement means violence and setting public properties on fire so the AL will not leave their misdeeds unchallenged, the AL general secretary said. "Those who have been criticising the government blindly for a long time, why are their mouths closed?" he questioned.
He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cleared it that the fuel price hike was temporary and the price would be adjusted once it goes down.
Quader said since Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, understands the suffering of the people, her government has set an example by cutting fuel prices.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Families reveal their pain in Dhaka protest
AL carrying out terrorist like attacks on BNP men getting signal from centre : Fakhrul
HC questions Samrat’s bail
AL not afraid of BNP’s movement threat: Quader
PM rules out Sri Lanka-like crisis in BD
Destiny chairman Gen Harun gets bail for six months
HC seeks info on management of Malkhana
Covid: No death, 243 new cases reported


Latest News
Tigers must try to defend just 127 as batters fail again
Ukraine wants UNESCO cultural protection for Odesa
Health Minister places icddr,b bill in Parliament
HC directs IGP to report on seized goods’ storage
Student killed in city road crash
Ship with wheat for drought-hit Africa docks in Djibouti
UN appeals for $160 mn to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
Badhon’s first glimpse in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya teaser
US expresses solidarity with victims of enforced disappearances around world
Madrasa student crushed under train in Chattogram
Most Read News
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Truss v Sunak: contrasting approaches in UK leadership battle
17 dead in Baghdad clashes
Man to die for murder in Manikganj
Sri Lanka president to present 1st budget with hopes for IMF loan
Import impacts on income from external sectors
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Hallmark chairperson denied bail
Tea industry: Question of sustainability and required modernization
Ending patriarchy a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft