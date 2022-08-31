Video
Destiny chairman Gen Harun gets bail for six months

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday granted bail for six months to Destiny Group President and also former Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid in connection with a case, in which the special court awarded him four years jail sentence on charges of embezzling Tk 18.61 billion through Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.
The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing on a bail petition filed by the former Chief of Army Staff.
Lawyer Md Robiul Alam Budu appeared in the case on behalf of Gen Harun, while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC and deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.
Earlier on May 12 in 2022, a special court in Dhaka sentenced all the 46 accused, including Destiny Group President Gen Harun-Ar-Rashid and Managing Director Rafiqul Amin, to different terms of imprisonment in a case filed over embezzling Tk 18.61 billion through Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.
Harun-Ar-Rashid was sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined Tk 35 million and Rafiqul Amin was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment and fined Tk 2.0 billion. The court awarded minimum imprisonment to the former Chief of Army considering his noble contribution to our great liberation war.
Judge of the Special Judge's Court-4 in Dhaka, Shaikh Nazmul Alam, delivered the verdict after concluding all the proceedings of the case.
The Anti-Corruption Commission on July 31, 2012, filed two cases under Money Laundering Prevention Act with the capital's Kalabagan Police Station.
In one case, 46 people were accused of misappropriating Tk 18.61 billion under the cover of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited Project, while in another case 19 people were accused of embezzling more than Tk 22.57 billion through Destiny Tree Plantation Project (DTPP).
The court on August 24, 2016, framed charges in the two cases. Of the two cases, the court pronounced the judgment in the Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited case on May 12 this year.







