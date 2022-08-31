HC seeks info on management of Malkhana

The High court on Tuesday directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to submit a detailed report within six months on the management system of Malkahana - a place designed for keeping various goods including buses, trucks, motorcycles seized by the police or courts.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking government to explain why the inaction of the concerned authority of the management to manage properly the Malkhana should not be declared illegal.

The home Secretary, Police Chief, and DMP Commissioner have been asked to reply to the within four weeks. Five Supreme Court lawyers---- Advocate Mohammad Nawab Ali, Mujahedul Islam, Mostafizur Rahman, GM Mujahidur Rahman and Imrul Kayes-jointly filed a writ petition with the High Court on Sunday seeking its directives in this regard.







The writ sought HC order to declare illegal the inaction of the management concerned to manage the Malkhana. At the same time, instructions have been sought for the proper management of these goods lying in Malkahana.

Advocate Shishir Mohammad Manir, who filed the writ petition with the concern section on behalf of the petitioners, said, "We see the goods seized in all the courts and police stations of the country, including Dhaka, lying around for years. We have never seen such mismanagement of seized goods anywhere else in the world."

Manir also said that they have sent a legal notice to the authorities concerned. But they did not respond. Hence, a writ petition was filed with the HC seeking its directive upon the authorities concerned in this regard.













