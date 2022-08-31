Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 3:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC seeks info on management of Malkhana

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

The High court on Tuesday directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to submit a detailed report within six months on the management system of Malkahana - a place designed for keeping various goods including buses, trucks, motorcycles seized by the police or courts.
In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order.
The HC bench also issued a rule asking government to explain why the inaction of the concerned authority of the management to manage properly the Malkhana should not be declared illegal.
The home Secretary, Police Chief, and DMP Commissioner have been asked to reply to the within four weeks. Five Supreme Court lawyers---- Advocate Mohammad Nawab Ali, Mujahedul Islam, Mostafizur Rahman, GM Mujahidur Rahman and Imrul Kayes-jointly filed a writ petition with the High Court on Sunday seeking its directives in this regard.



The writ sought HC order to declare illegal the inaction of the management concerned to manage the Malkhana. At the same time, instructions have been sought for the proper management of these goods lying in Malkahana.
Advocate Shishir Mohammad Manir, who filed the writ petition with the concern section on behalf of the petitioners, said, "We see the goods seized in all the courts and police stations of the country, including Dhaka, lying around for years. We have never seen such mismanagement of seized goods anywhere else in the world."
Manir also said that they have sent a legal notice to the authorities concerned. But they did not respond. Hence, a writ petition was filed with the HC seeking its directive upon the authorities concerned in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Families reveal their pain in Dhaka protest
AL carrying out terrorist like attacks on BNP men getting signal from centre : Fakhrul
HC questions Samrat’s bail
AL not afraid of BNP’s movement threat: Quader
PM rules out Sri Lanka-like crisis in BD
Destiny chairman Gen Harun gets bail for six months
HC seeks info on management of Malkhana
Covid: No death, 243 new cases reported


Latest News
Tigers must try to defend just 127 as batters fail again
Ukraine wants UNESCO cultural protection for Odesa
Health Minister places icddr,b bill in Parliament
HC directs IGP to report on seized goods’ storage
Student killed in city road crash
Ship with wheat for drought-hit Africa docks in Djibouti
UN appeals for $160 mn to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
Badhon’s first glimpse in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya teaser
US expresses solidarity with victims of enforced disappearances around world
Madrasa student crushed under train in Chattogram
Most Read News
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Truss v Sunak: contrasting approaches in UK leadership battle
17 dead in Baghdad clashes
Man to die for murder in Manikganj
Sri Lanka president to present 1st budget with hopes for IMF loan
Import impacts on income from external sectors
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Hallmark chairperson denied bail
Tea industry: Question of sustainability and required modernization
Ending patriarchy a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft