BANKING EVENT

Sonali Bank Managing Director Md Afzal Karim presiding over its15th meeting of Senior Management Team (SMT) held at the bank's Head Office Conference room onTuesday. Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md. Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md. Quamruzzaman Khan, General Managers of Head Office and all GM offices and SMT members attend the meeting.