SIBL holds workshop on increasing remittance inflow

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) arranged a workshop on "Roles of Branches and Sub branches for Increasing Foreign Remittance Business of the Bank" to develop the socio-economic condition of the country at its head office recently, says a press release.Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, inaugurated the workshop as chief guest.Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Chief Remittance Officer Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Head of International Division Md. Akmal Hossain, Head of ICT Md. Sultan Badsha, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Md. Moniruzzaman, and senior officials were present on the occasion. Branch Managers, In-charge of sub-branches and remittance-dealing officers joined the workshop virtually.Managing Director and CEO stressed the importance of remittance inflow and asked the bank officers to provide cordial services to expatriates and remittance beneficiaries.