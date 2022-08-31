Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 3:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Energy price hikes could force UK pubs to shut

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

LONDON, Aug 30: British pubs could be forced to close because of massive increases in energy prices, leading industry figures said on Tuesday, urging the government to step in.
Six of the country's biggest pub and brewing firms said some pubs had seen a more than three-fold hike in bills this year, as part of a wider cost of living crisis.
"We have publicans who are experiencing 300-percent-plus increases in energy costs and some energy companies are refusing to even quote for supply," said William Lees Jones, managing director of the JW Lees pub group.
"In some instances, tenants are giving us notice since their businesses do not stack up with energy at these costs."
One pub tenant in the 2,700-strong Greene King group has seen a £33,000 ($38,600) increase in their energy bill this year, said chief executive Nick Mackenzie.
"While the government has introduced measures to help households cope with this spike in prices, businesses are having to face this alone, and it is only going to get worse come the autumn.
"Without immediate government intervention to support the sector, we could face the prospect of pubs being unable to pay their bills, jobs being lost and beloved locals across the country forced to close their doors, meaning all the good work done to keep pubs open during the pandemic could be wasted."
Britain's cost of living crisis has seen inflation soar to 40-year highs, with a widening number of strikes over pay offers that fail to keep pace with rising prices.
Last week energy regulator Ofgem announced an eye-watering 80-percent increase in gas and electricity prices for the average household from October, with even higher bills expected from January.
But the energy price cap does not apply to businesses.
The companies -- Greene King, JW Lees, Carlsberg Marston's, Admiral Taverns, Drake & Morgan and St Austell Brewery -- urged the government in an open letter to extend the cap to businesses.
Pubs -- a mainstay of British social life for centuries -- have faced a torrid few years, with a slump in business due to coronavirus lockdowns and social distancing restrictions.
The number of pubs in England and Wales plunged below 40,000 for the first time ever in the first six months of this year, down more than 7,000 in a decade.
The British Beer and Pub Association, an industry body, said energy price rises, caused by hikes in wholesale costs and a squeeze on supplies due to the war in Ukraine, could damage the sector more than the pandemic if nothing is done.
Independent restaurants and takeaways including those selling another British mainstay -- fish and chips -- have also voiced concern.
The war in Ukraine has forced up the price of the deep-fried delicacy, because of increased tariffs on the import of white fish from Russia and a reduction in the supply of vegetable oil from Ukraine.
On Monday, more than 750 outlets signed an open letter to the government warning that food price and energy inflation, as well as a lack of staff and supply chain delays, were now making hospitality "unsustainable".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SIBL holds workshop on increasing remittance inflow
Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits: Study
Emirates Group employs more than 1000 Emirati women
Brent stable as market juggles inflation woes with supply fears
Energy price hikes could force UK pubs to shut
DG Food extends bidding date in 50,000T wheat tender
India’s Reliance to develop smartphone with Google


Latest News
Tigers must try to defend just 127 as batters fail again
Ukraine wants UNESCO cultural protection for Odesa
Health Minister places icddr,b bill in Parliament
HC directs IGP to report on seized goods’ storage
Student killed in city road crash
Ship with wheat for drought-hit Africa docks in Djibouti
UN appeals for $160 mn to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
Badhon’s first glimpse in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya teaser
US expresses solidarity with victims of enforced disappearances around world
Madrasa student crushed under train in Chattogram
Most Read News
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Truss v Sunak: contrasting approaches in UK leadership battle
17 dead in Baghdad clashes
Man to die for murder in Manikganj
Sri Lanka president to present 1st budget with hopes for IMF loan
Import impacts on income from external sectors
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Hallmark chairperson denied bail
Tea industry: Question of sustainability and required modernization
Ending patriarchy a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft