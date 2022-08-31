DG Food extends bidding date in 50,000T wheat tender

The Directorate General of Food under the Ministry of Food has extended the last date for submission of price offers in its international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of wheat from Sept. 1 to Sept. 18, sources at the ministry said.

Other tender terms were unchanged, they said. Bangladesh is set import 500,000 tonnes of wheat at $430 a tonne from Russia in a government-to-government deal as it battles to secure supplies amid surging prices, government officials said on Sunday.
















