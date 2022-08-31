Business Events

Chattogram-based Bashar Group Founder Chairman Alhaj Abul Bashar Abu (extreme right) receiving Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award 2022 for his contribution to trade and social welfare, at Bharat-Bangladesh Maitree Utshab 2022 organized by South Asia Social Cultural Forum at Rabindra Mancha in Kolkata on August 20, last. West Bengal former Chief Justice Sri Chittotosh Mukarjee and West Bengal Health and Family Planning Sri Chandrima Bhattacharya attended the occasion as the chief guest and special guest respectively.Traders load bundles of sugarcane onto a tricycle at a market in Dhaka, on Monday. The early harvest of sugarcane has been in full swing at present in parts of Bangladesh with the harvesting season extending from September to March next year.