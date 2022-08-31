Marico opens entrepreneurship competition for students

Marico Bangladesh Limited, one of the country's top FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) companies, has announced the beginning of its flagship entrepreneurship and product innovation campus competition 'Over the Wall' countrywide.

This competition will provide students with a chance to conquer new heights by thinking like business leaders and proposing disruptive ideas to Marico Bangladesh, says a press release.

Through this challenge, students will get an opportunity to unlock & explore new engines of growth for the organization by focusing on any of these three key pivots: Innovation, Diversification, and Scaling Up. After thorough research and analysis, students will craft an effective proposal and pitch their ideas to senior leaders.

Participants will be required to overcome successive rounds utilizing their innovation and entrepreneurial skills. For the final round, they will get the opportunity to propose their innovative and groundbreaking business ideas to Marico Bangladesh's leadership team. The winning team will get an international internship opportunity and also the best idea may get seed funding opportunities from Marico Bangladesh.





