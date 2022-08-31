Tata Power, BlocKnots to boost power distribution capacity



(from left to right) Bijoy K. Chowdhury- Managing Director, Tamim Hasan - Chairman, BlocKnots Limited, Bangladesh, Praveen Agrawal, Chief - HRand IR - Tata Power-DDL and Anoop Nandi, Head of Department- Business Development and Collaborations, Tata Power-DDL during the MoU signing ceremony in New Delhi recently.

Tata Power is a pioneering power distribution utility, supplying electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi and BlocKnots, a leader in technology deployment.

This partnership will address the training needs of the power distribution personnel, bringing together the expertise and resources of two industry leaders for the overall benefit of the sector. It will also cater to reforms in India, Bangladesh and abroad, says a press release.

The MoU was signed by Praveen Agrawal, Chief HR and IR, Tata Power-DDL and Tamim Hasan, Chairman, BlocKnots Limited.

Commenting on the association, Praveen Agrawal, Chief HR and IR, Tata Power-DDL said: "This collaboration with BlocKnots, Bangladesh is yet another step in this direction for imparting relevant training to the power sector professionals in the International domain and hope for a mutually enriching association."

Speaking about the collaboration, Tamim Hasan, Chairman, BlocKnotsLimited said: "This agreement will help us to implement latest technology related to power sector along with that some international level training can be provided to our country resources for better understanding of latest technology and to implement the same. We thanks to TATA Power Distribution for this agreement and we together can be the change maker."

The combined programs including customised onsite programs and training programs under the partnership will be designed in accordance with new and emerging technologies and best practices for enhancing knowledge competency. Tata Power-DDL by virtue of its long experience in the distribution sector will help to co-create, develop and impart specialized courses and BlocKnots will act as the technology partner.

Tata Power is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. Tata Power-DDL has been a frontrunner in implementing power distribution reforms and is acknowledged for its consumer-friendly practices.

Since privatization, the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in Tata Power-DDL areas have shown a record decline. Today, AT&C losses stand at 7% which is an unprecedented reduction of 87% from an opening loss level of 53% in July 2002.

BlocKnots Limited - was founded by experienced Technology Professionals and Industry Marketing Leaders who decided to concentrate in the inclusive and fastest growing Technological areas: Technology Training, Power Sector Security Operation Centre (SOC), SCADA, ADMS, Power Energy Consultancy & Audit, Information Security, Risk, Compliance, Project Management and many more. BlocKnots Limited tied-up with industry leaders to get the best and optimised solution to fulfil country requirements.









