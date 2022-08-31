Video
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022
OPPO to launch new smartphone

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

OPPO is all geared up to launch a new addition to its smartphone line-up comprising state-of-the-art features and technologies. The device, presumably from the A-series, is expected to be equipped with flagship-level features such as dual stereo speakers, large battery, stunning design and side-mounted fingerprint and plenty of other attractive attributes.  
OPPO's new smartphone is rumored to comprise of a stereo dual speaker. that offers enhanced quality sound and volume with less battery cover vibration, while the top and bottom speakers will provide audio with an enhanced sense of space, which is as loud as or even louder than flagship models, says a press release.
In fact, the dual speakers are rumored to enable double the volume compared to single speaker models. That is because the high-end components are in both the top and bottom speakers are typically used in flagship models to provide premium stereo quality sound.
On the software side, the superior sound quality is rumored to be attributed to Dirac 3.0, an industry-leading provider of stereo quality sound, offering clearer sound regardless of surrounding noise. It is an especially good news as an increasing number of users are resorting to digital entertainment from their smartphones.
It is believed that the unique device will come with an expanded RAM of 8GB (4GB + 4GB) to allow users enjoy enhanced smartphone experience. the phone is expected to come with a massive power-packed battery with 33W super-fast charging support for long-lasting 5000mAh battery, hassle-free usage.
Meanwhile, the straight middle frame with a side-mounted fingerprint will make phone unlocking quicker and more convenient with up to five fingerprint options.  
With these excellent features, the spectacular device is all set to enhance the lifestyles of Bangladeshi people! Besides, the device will empower users' daily lives in a seamless and effortless way with the help of robust features.


