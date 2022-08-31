

NRBC Bank issues special National Mourning Day publication

President of Bangabandhu Parishad of USA Dr. Nuran Nabi unveiled this special edition of PLANET while S M Parvez Tamal, Chairman of the Bank presided over the ceremony on Tuesday, says a press release.

Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, President of Bangabandhu Parishad Russia and Vice Chairman of the Bank, Mohmammed Adnan Imam, Abu Bakr Chowdhury, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, Loquit Ullah, A M Saidur Rahman, AKM Mostafizur Rahman Directors of the Bank, Air Chief Marshal Retd Abu Esrar, Associate Professor Dr. Raad Mozib Lalon, Independent Directors of the Bank, Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO, Kazi Md. Talha, AMD, Harunur Rashid, DMD and CFO were present on the occasion. Officials of the Bank virtually connected on the ceremony. Online version of this special issue has been uploaded on the Bank's Website.

Besides, NRBC Bank has organized various programs through the month on the occasion of National Mourning Day.

S M Parvez Tamal, Chairman of the Bank stated that Bangabandhu wanted the economic liberation of the commoners. Through turning such grief into strength and by actualizing Bangabandhu's dream of Shonar Bangla, the conspirators will be given a proper reply. NRBC Bank continues to realize Bangabandhu's Dream through its various programs at rural level.

Dr. Nuran Nabu, President of Bangabandhu Parishad of USA said, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh has turned it around for better in all indicators of development today. We have to ensure the new generation is properly informed about the Father of the Nation to safeguard the future of the nation.













