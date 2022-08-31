Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 3:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BARVIDA urges for ware rent cut, joint inventory

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

BARVIDA urges for ware rent cut, joint inventory

BARVIDA urges for ware rent cut, joint inventory

BARVIDA (Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association) urged the Chittagong Port Authority to cut the port charges as the business costs get higher recent days.
The BARVIDA leaders also request the port Chairman for joint inventory to control the missing of car parts at the port. The proposals placed at a meeting between BARVIDA and the Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority Rear Admiral M. Shahjahan, on Monday.
The BARVIDA delegation led by its President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Secretary General of the association Mr. Mohammed Shahidul Islam, Advisers and the executive members also attended. BARVIDA leaders thanked the Chairman for all out cooperation provided at the port.
The port Chairman has taken the proposals warmly and assured the BARVIDA leaders of implementing those as soon as possible.
BARVIDA Advisers Alhaj Mohammad Ishaque and Alhaj Mustafizur Rahman attended the meeting.
BARVIDA Vice President 1 Aslam Serniabath, Vice President 3 Md. Gias Uddin Chowdhury, Joint Secretary General Belal Uddin Chowdhury, Treasurer Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Joint Treasurer Md. Saiful Alam,Organizing Secretary Dr. Habibur Rahman Khan, Publication & Publicity Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin, Planning & Development Secretary Md. Abdul Awal and Cultural Secretary Jobaer Rahman were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SIBL holds workshop on increasing remittance inflow
Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits: Study
Emirates Group employs more than 1000 Emirati women
Brent stable as market juggles inflation woes with supply fears
Energy price hikes could force UK pubs to shut
DG Food extends bidding date in 50,000T wheat tender
India’s Reliance to develop smartphone with Google


Latest News
Tigers must try to defend just 127 as batters fail again
Ukraine wants UNESCO cultural protection for Odesa
Health Minister places icddr,b bill in Parliament
HC directs IGP to report on seized goods’ storage
Student killed in city road crash
Ship with wheat for drought-hit Africa docks in Djibouti
UN appeals for $160 mn to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
Badhon’s first glimpse in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya teaser
US expresses solidarity with victims of enforced disappearances around world
Madrasa student crushed under train in Chattogram
Most Read News
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Truss v Sunak: contrasting approaches in UK leadership battle
17 dead in Baghdad clashes
Man to die for murder in Manikganj
Sri Lanka president to present 1st budget with hopes for IMF loan
Import impacts on income from external sectors
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Hallmark chairperson denied bail
Tea industry: Question of sustainability and required modernization
Ending patriarchy a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft