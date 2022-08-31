

BARVIDA urges for ware rent cut, joint inventory

The BARVIDA leaders also request the port Chairman for joint inventory to control the missing of car parts at the port. The proposals placed at a meeting between BARVIDA and the Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority Rear Admiral M. Shahjahan, on Monday.

The BARVIDA delegation led by its President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Secretary General of the association Mr. Mohammed Shahidul Islam, Advisers and the executive members also attended. BARVIDA leaders thanked the Chairman for all out cooperation provided at the port.

The port Chairman has taken the proposals warmly and assured the BARVIDA leaders of implementing those as soon as possible.

BARVIDA Advisers Alhaj Mohammad Ishaque and Alhaj Mustafizur Rahman attended the meeting.

BARVIDA Vice President 1 Aslam Serniabath, Vice President 3 Md. Gias Uddin Chowdhury, Joint Secretary General Belal Uddin Chowdhury, Treasurer Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Joint Treasurer Md. Saiful Alam,Organizing Secretary Dr. Habibur Rahman Khan, Publication & Publicity Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin, Planning & Development Secretary Md. Abdul Awal and Cultural Secretary Jobaer Rahman were present.











