Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 3:56 AM
Home Business

Stocks extend gaining streak

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), witnessed an upward trend also on Tuesday for the fourth straight sessions as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.
DSEX, the core index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, settled at 6,432.83, gaining 24.84 points or 0.39 per cent. Two other indices of the DSE also ended higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 3.97 points to finish at 2,279.33 and the DSE Shariah index soared 2.93 points to close at 1,396.28.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, rose further and amounted to Taka 17693.06 million on the prime bourse, which was Taka 17,448.79 million at the previous session of the week.
Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 380 issues traded, 184 closed lower, 123 higher and 73 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco became the most-traded stock, followed by Orion Pharma, Malek Spinning, BSC and EHL.
 EHL was the day's top gainer, gaining 9.92 per cent while Monospool was the day's worst loser, shedding 5.13 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gaining 69.22 points to settle at 18,898.24 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rising 41.74 points to close at 11,326.86. Of the issues traded, 93 declined, 148 advanced and 63 issues remained unchanged.
The port-city bourse traded 1.54 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 42.85 crore.    -BSS


