BD's logistics sector needs infra, skilled manpower

Bangladesh's logistics sector requires infrastructure, skilled manpower, modern transport facilities and technology-enabled container depots to expand its foreign trade and compete in the international market, according to trade leaders and entrepreneurs, who recently lamented the lack of skilled human resources in the sector at an event.

They were speaking in Chattogram at the pre-launch programme of a diploma course in logistics and supply chain management, a joint initiative of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) and USAID's Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity.

Chittagong Independent University and East Delta University will launch the course. At least two private universities in Dhaka will also offer the course from January next year, according to Bangla media reports.















