Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 3:56 AM
Economy passing through crisis: Debapriya

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Correspondent

CPD distinguished fellow Dr Debapriya Bhattachariya speaking at an

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) distinguished fellow Dr Debapriya Bhattachariya said the economy is passing through a complex situation and crisis period. But it was apprehended that such situation will emerge in the country given the global economic situation.  
Debapriya came up such observation at an "ERF Dialogue" held in its auditorium in the city Tuesday. He said short-term measures are important to face the situation. ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy presided over while its general secretary SM Rashidul Islam moderated
Debapriya however  lauded  the last decade as a decade of success when the country qualified to become a developing country. It achieved SDGs targets as well as saw improvement in life expectancy, growth in agriculture literacy rate, developing an export economy and phenomenal growth in remittance
The last 13 years were a rich period both in terms of economic and social growth although professional economists differ in many respects, he said.
Pointing to present macroeconomic mismatch, he said many have suggested for taking prudent financial and foreign transaction policies instead of targeting highly ambitious GDP growth," he added.
Apprehending that the situation created in foreign trade, investment, exchange rate and inflation over the months would not be resolved very soon, he said "Our main problem is not in foreign transaction rather weakness in financial sector in mobilizing adequate revenues.
This is why it has become difficult to provide subsidies in the energy sector and also increase food assistance to the poor. He said growth is now being propelled by public investment as the private investment ratio to GDP has not increased over the years and still hovering around 23 to 24 percent of GDP. On the other hand, the ratio of public investment to GDP has been increased to 7 to 8 percent from 5 to 6 percent.
There has not been such foreign direct investment, it is still below one percent of GDP which is not enough for a dynamic economy, he said adding whenever there is increased public investment, then the private investment also increases, but that didn't happen in Bangladesh.
Referring to attaining GDP at 5 to 7 percent on average over the last 10 years, Debapriya wondered if income is growing "Then why the desired revenues are not being collected; why there is a mismatch.
He said there are four deviations in the economy. These are not getting adequate investment in the private sector, weakness in revenue generation, lack of necessary investment in education and health and discrimination in social safety net programmes.
"If these can't be faced, then it won't be possible to successfully overcoming those and thus reaching into the next stage. Side by side, there is also an apprehension whether the already achieved success will be sustainable," he said
Dr Debapriya said the health and education sectors are not enjoying the desired level of investment although hefty investments are being made in the physical infrastructure sector. He said 20 mega projects are enjoying around 2 percent investment of GDP whereas the investment in the health and education sectors is one percent each of GDP.
He alleged that there has been large-scale discrimination in the distribution of social safety net allowances during the COVID-19 pandemic as it was then proved that access to government services was not easy for the weak people.


