Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 3:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD to import rice from Vietnam, India to replenish reserves

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Bangladesh is finalising deals with Vietnam and India to import a total of 330,000 tonnes of rice as it races to replenish reserves and cool domestic prices, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Soaring prices of the staple grain for the country's 165 million people pose a problem for the government, which plans to expand cut-price rice sales to help people hard-hit by high costs.
The south Asian country will buy 100,000 tonnes of parboiled rice from an Indian public sector firm and 200,000 tonnes of parboiled rice and 30,000 tonnes of white rice from Vietnam, the government officials said.
The price for the parboiled rice from Vietnam will be $521 a tonne and white rice $494 a tonne, said the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deals have not been made public.
The price for rice from neighbouring India will be $443.50 per tonne via seaports and $428.50 per tonne via railways, the officials said. All the prices included freight, insurance and unloading costs, they said.
"Preparations are underway to sign the deals soon," one of the officials said, adding the rice would be delivered within two to three months after the signing.
The Bangladesh government is also holding talks with Myanmar to import rice, the officials said, putting aside a rift over the Rohingya refugee crisis.
Bangladesh this week slashed import duty on rice to 15% from 25%, cutting it for the second time since July in a bid to boost private imports.
Its private rice import plan, however, faces a setback with only 36,000 tonnes bought since July, after the government allowed private traders to import nearly 1 million tonnes of the staple grain after slashing duty to 25.0% from 62.5%.
The government will begin selling rice at a cheaper rate for 5 million poor families and expand such sales from September, in an effort to rein in surging domestic prices, which saw yet another uptick after it hiked domestic oil prices early this month.
Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer with around 35 million tonnes annually, uses almost all its production to feed its people. It still often requires imports to cope with shortages caused by floods or droughts.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SIBL holds workshop on increasing remittance inflow
Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits: Study
Emirates Group employs more than 1000 Emirati women
Brent stable as market juggles inflation woes with supply fears
Energy price hikes could force UK pubs to shut
DG Food extends bidding date in 50,000T wheat tender
India’s Reliance to develop smartphone with Google


Latest News
Tigers must try to defend just 127 as batters fail again
Ukraine wants UNESCO cultural protection for Odesa
Health Minister places icddr,b bill in Parliament
HC directs IGP to report on seized goods’ storage
Student killed in city road crash
Ship with wheat for drought-hit Africa docks in Djibouti
UN appeals for $160 mn to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
Badhon’s first glimpse in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya teaser
US expresses solidarity with victims of enforced disappearances around world
Madrasa student crushed under train in Chattogram
Most Read News
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Truss v Sunak: contrasting approaches in UK leadership battle
17 dead in Baghdad clashes
Man to die for murder in Manikganj
Sri Lanka president to present 1st budget with hopes for IMF loan
Import impacts on income from external sectors
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Hallmark chairperson denied bail
Tea industry: Question of sustainability and required modernization
Ending patriarchy a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft