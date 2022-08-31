Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 3:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB issues rules for appointment of NBFIs directors

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Business Correspondent

No person can be director for a non-bank financial institution without prior approval from the Bangladesh Bank. The central bank issued a circular in this regard on Monday.
The circular outlined eligibility and ineligibility criteria of an applicant for becoming NBFI's director.
The NBFIs must take prior approval from Bangladesh Bank (BB) regarding appointment, reappointment after selection and nomination of their directors.
To be eligible for NBFI's director, the respective person must have at least 2 per cent shares, at least 10 years of management or business or professional experience and he/she or his/her connected institution cannot be a loan defaulter, it said.
The intended applicant for directorship position cannot be a director of an NBFI, if any government agency or BB's has observations of fraud, financial crime and involvement with illegal activities about the person in an investigation report.
The nominated applicant cannot be a person punished for breaching of rules and regulations, it said.
A current director of an NBFI cannot nominate a person for director of the NBFI on behalf of the institution if the institution was not a separate entity.
External auditor, legal adviser, adviser and salaried employees or had involvement within five years cannot be director of the NBFI. A director at an NBFI would be appointed for three years. No director can be appointed for three consecutive tenures.
The circular would not be applicable to International Leasing and Financial Services Limited, People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited and Bangladesh Industries Finance Company Limited as the boards of the companies were restructured by High Court orders, it said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SIBL holds workshop on increasing remittance inflow
Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits: Study
Emirates Group employs more than 1000 Emirati women
Brent stable as market juggles inflation woes with supply fears
Energy price hikes could force UK pubs to shut
DG Food extends bidding date in 50,000T wheat tender
India’s Reliance to develop smartphone with Google


Latest News
Tigers must try to defend just 127 as batters fail again
Ukraine wants UNESCO cultural protection for Odesa
Health Minister places icddr,b bill in Parliament
HC directs IGP to report on seized goods’ storage
Student killed in city road crash
Ship with wheat for drought-hit Africa docks in Djibouti
UN appeals for $160 mn to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
Badhon’s first glimpse in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya teaser
US expresses solidarity with victims of enforced disappearances around world
Madrasa student crushed under train in Chattogram
Most Read News
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Truss v Sunak: contrasting approaches in UK leadership battle
17 dead in Baghdad clashes
Man to die for murder in Manikganj
Sri Lanka president to present 1st budget with hopes for IMF loan
Import impacts on income from external sectors
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Hallmark chairperson denied bail
Tea industry: Question of sustainability and required modernization
Ending patriarchy a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft