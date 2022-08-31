BB issues rules for appointment of NBFIs directors

No person can be director for a non-bank financial institution without prior approval from the Bangladesh Bank. The central bank issued a circular in this regard on Monday.

The circular outlined eligibility and ineligibility criteria of an applicant for becoming NBFI's director.

The NBFIs must take prior approval from Bangladesh Bank (BB) regarding appointment, reappointment after selection and nomination of their directors.

To be eligible for NBFI's director, the respective person must have at least 2 per cent shares, at least 10 years of management or business or professional experience and he/she or his/her connected institution cannot be a loan defaulter, it said.

The intended applicant for directorship position cannot be a director of an NBFI, if any government agency or BB's has observations of fraud, financial crime and involvement with illegal activities about the person in an investigation report.

The nominated applicant cannot be a person punished for breaching of rules and regulations, it said.

A current director of an NBFI cannot nominate a person for director of the NBFI on behalf of the institution if the institution was not a separate entity.

External auditor, legal adviser, adviser and salaried employees or had involvement within five years cannot be director of the NBFI. A director at an NBFI would be appointed for three years. No director can be appointed for three consecutive tenures.

The circular would not be applicable to International Leasing and Financial Services Limited, People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited and Bangladesh Industries Finance Company Limited as the boards of the companies were restructured by High Court orders, it said.

















