Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 3:55 AM
Home Business

FBCCI welcomes decision to reduce fuel price

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Correspondent

Amid the global crisis, the recent re-adjustment of fuel price would decrease the pressure on the national economy.
FBCCI president Jashim Uddin welcomed the move on Tuesday the decision to reduce price of diesel, petrol, octane and kerosene just after a day of cut in import duty and withdrawal of advance tax.
He thanked the Prime Minister for re-adjusting the fuel prices in greater public interest.
Earlier on August 14, FBCCI wrote a letter to the Prime Minister requesting a duty and tax cut and adjusting the price of fuel.
On August 28, the National Board of Revenue issued a gazette notification reducing import duty on diesel from 10 per cent to 5 per cent and withdrawing 5 per cent advance tax.
FBCCI President feels that to avoid pressure on the economy, according to the timely direction of the Prime Minister, the NBR has taken this business-friendly decision.
This re-adjustment of fuel price would decrease overall business costs, including production and transportation costs. Irrigation will also be more affordable than before. FBCCI believes that this will positively impact taming inflation.
President Jashim Uddin urged the business community to reduce the price of goods and services at the rate at which the cost of production and business will decrease because of reducing the price of fuel oil.
FBCCI firmly believes that the development journey of the country will continue with the prudent leadership and business-friendly policy support of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.








