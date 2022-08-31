Video
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 3:55 AM
Each tea garden worker gets 8kg rice per week at Tk16

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Tea Association Chairman Shah Alam (middle) speaking at a press conference at Police Plaza Concord at Gulshan 1 on Tuesday.

Every week, a worker of a tea garden is given a minimum of 8 kg of rice or flour as ration. This amount can go upto 13 kgs depending on the number of members of the family. Tea workers are given this ration at Tk 2 per kg.
Every month a worker gets on an average up to 42 kgs of ration at this highly subsidized price. In order to ensure the food security of workers, they have been using almost 15 per cent of the total land area of the gardens for cultivation purposes, which is about 94,000 bighas. It has been seen that almost 60 per cent of workers of a garden get these facilities.
This information was disclosed by Bangladesh Tea Association (BTA) Chairman Shah Alam at a press conference held at M Anis ud Doula Conference Hall of MCCI Annex Office of Police Plaza Concord at Gulshan 1 on Tuesday. Other senior officials of BTA, an organization of tea garden owners were present at the press conference.
He said that the daily cash wage of the tea workers has been increased by 41 per cent to Tk 170 from Tk 120 according to the direction of the Prime Minister given at a meeting with the BTA representative at the PM's official residence Ganabhaban on August 17, last, amid an ongoing strike of tea garden workers. "Bangladesh Tea Association has accepted the steep rise in wage for the greater interest of the industry and country."  
Shah Alam said, to ensure food security, according to mutual agreement with tea plantation workers' union, the tea garden entrepreneurs have been providing ration for all workers and their family members since the year 1948.
The BTA chairman dwelt with the present situation of tea gardens, different aspects of tea industry, benefits given to workers and importantly, the recent unrest and unexpected situation in the tea industry for increasing their daily wages.


