

Jamuna Bank organises Medical Camp at Sujanagar, Pabna

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Ltd and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as chief guest in the programme.

Shahinuzzaman Shahin, Chairman, Sujanagar Upazila Parishad, Md. Rezaul Haque, Chairman, Bera Upazila Parishad, Professor Dr. Naid Md. Shamsul Huda, Ex-Principal, Government Edward College, Pabna were present as special guests.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme. High officials from head office, employees from nearest branches and local dignitaries were also present in the programme.

In the medical camp, 4,751 patients were given free treatment and medicine and 337 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.









