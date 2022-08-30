Video
Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, free eye, gynaecology, diabetes, dental, paediatrics, orthopedic and general medical services were provided to poor and underprivileged people in Sujanagar, Pabna.
Chairman of Jamuna Bank Ltd and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as chief guest in the programme.
Shahinuzzaman Shahin, Chairman, Sujanagar Upazila Parishad, Md. Rezaul Haque, Chairman, Bera Upazila Parishad, Professor Dr. Naid Md. Shamsul Huda, Ex-Principal, Government Edward College, Pabna were present as special guests.
Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme. High officials from head office, employees from nearest branches and local dignitaries were also present in the programme.
In the medical camp, 4,751 patients were given free treatment and medicine and 337 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.






« PreviousNext »

Jamuna Bank organises Medical Camp at Sujanagar, Pabna
