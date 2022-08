BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank and Md. Jaker Hossain, Director, SMESPD, Bangladesh Bank exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, at a ceremony held recently. Dhaka Bank signed this participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank for providing Term Loan Facilities to Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs) Customers at 7 per cent interest rate under a Refinance Scheme programme. photo: BankAn agreement was signed between Bangladesh Bank and Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) to disburse investment at 7pc profit under refinance scheme against term loan to CMSME sector. Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL and Md. Jaker Hossain, Director of SMESPD, Bangladesh Bank, signed the agreement in favor of their respective organizations. Abdur RoufTalukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, was present as chief guest. photo: Bank