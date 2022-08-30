

Exim Bank awarded top performing Bank by BIBM, GIZ

Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah received the recognition certificate from the Head of German Development Corporation Florian Hoellen in a programme held at BIBM Auditorium recently.

Director of Bangladesh Bank Khondkar Morshed Millat, Director General of BIBM Dr. Md Akhtaruzzaman along with senior executives of BIBM and GIZ were also present in the ceremony.







