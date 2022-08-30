Video
Home Business

Stocks maintain gaining streak

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also witnessed an upward trend on Monday like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka stock exchange, went up by 6.17 points or 0.09 per cent to finish at 6,407.98, the highest in two months. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 4.35 points to finish at 2,275 and the DSE Shariah index gained 2.94 points to close at 1,393.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 17.45 billion on the country's premier bourse, which was 17 per cent lower than the previous day's mark of Tk 21.05 billion.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 382 issues traded, 188 declined, 123 higher and 71 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. Beximco became the most-traded stock with shares worth Tk 850 million changing hands.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gaining 5.61 points to settle at 18,829 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rising 3.46 points to close at 11,285.
Of the issues traded, 135 advanced, 114 declined and 61 issues remained unchanged.
The port-city bourse traded 14.62 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 420 million.    -BSS


