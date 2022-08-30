Video
BD labour productivity lowest in the region: BIDS Study

Published : Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh is falling behind other South Asian nations in average productivity ranking due to a deficit in trained labour force, revealed a study by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies.
BIDS disclosed the study report on Sunday at a hotel in the city. It found that around 96 per cent of the country's labour force are unskilled and failing to make the desired contribution in the production sector.
It is said productivity of Bangladesh is the lowest compared to other South Asian countries because the workers are not properly trained for skills.
UNB adds: BIDS conducted the study on 15 industrial sectors including jute, pharmaceutical, plastic, construction, and other manufacturing factories. Experts from the government and private sectors were present at the report release ceremony.
Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest on the occasion.
Nasreen Afroz, executive chairman of the National Skill Development Authority was present as special guest. Among others, DU professor Dr. Sayema Haque Bidisha and Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury spoke in the function. Director General of the BIDS Dr. Binayak Sen presided over the program.
Senior research fellow of BIDS Dr. Kazi Iqbal led a group of young researchers to conduct the study. He presented the report on the occasion.
Mannan said, 'Good governance is needed, but development is needed first.'The rural and village people want water, electricity and fertilizer, and they have no idea of good governance. What they want is security, he said.
Nasreen Afroz said that the gazette of the National Development Policy-2022 will be published soon. An action plan has been prepared in this regard, she said.
Dr. Binayak explained the objective of the survey. He said the survey seeks to find out the country's requirement of workers in the next 10 years and what policy support is expected from the government.
Expert taking part in panel discussion said programmes taken in the name of skill development did little to achieve the target. They said training is definitely needed, but job opportunities must be secured before that.
 Otherwise, it will not be beneficial. Quality education should also be given importance. According to BIDS study, construction sector has the most unskilled workers.
About 98 percent workers in this sector is unskilled, the study said. Up to72 per cent of workers in light engineering sector have no education. The study further noted that there is a substantial shortage of skilled workers in the agro-processing industry.
Professionals, machine operators and skilled workers in the IT sector are most in demand. Apart from this, the survey mentions that the demand for nursing is increasing.
The survey revealed that 47 per cent of the workers going abroad are unskilled.


